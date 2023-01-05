First-Time Location Revealed For Next AEW Battle Of The Belts

In their now four years of existence, AEW has been to many places across the United States, and even two stops in Canada between Toronto and an upcoming show in Winnipeg. But one of the few places AEW has yet to run a show in is the smallest state of them all; Rhode Island. Now new information suggests that the promotion is crossing the Ocean State off their bucket list.

A trip to AEW's website reveals that the promotion is scheduled to hold a double taping of "AEW Rampage" and the sixth edition of AEW Battle of the Belts in Kingston, Rhode Island on Friday, April 7. The show will take place at the Ryan Center on the University of Rhode Island campus, with tickets going on sale next week. The date confirms that episode of "Rampage" will be live, and would seem to suggest that AEW will continue the recent trend of airing "Rampage" and Battle of the Belts back to back.

While AEW has never run in Rhode Island previously, they have made several stops in New England, most notably in Boston at the Agganis Arena, as well as Worcester, Massachusetts. AEW was most recently in the New England area this past November, when they ran an episode of "Dynamite" out of Bridgeport, Connecticut.

This news comes as the next "Rampage"/Battle of the Belts double feature is scheduled to take place this weekend in Portland, Oregon. The tapings will see Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley battling Top Flight, Orange Cassidy defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Kip Sabian, and The Acclaimed defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a rematch from this week's episode of "Dynamite."