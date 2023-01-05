Kurt Angle Comments On Potentially Appearing At The Royal Rumble And WrestleMania

After recently showing up onscreen last month on an episode of "WWE SmackDown," it seems fans might not have to wait very long for another appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Speaking to the "A2theK Wrestling Show," Angle revealed a couple of potential opportunities for him to pop up in WWE in the near future.

"I don't know right now," Angle said about potentially appearing at the Royal Rumble later this month. "I know they're having the "Raw" 30th anniversary at the end of January here. They are thinking about bringing some WWE legends back for that. I know I was in the conversation. Not saying I'm going to be there, but it's possible." Angle also addressed the possibility of showing up at WrestleMania 39 in just a few months.

"I did pitch an idea to them about it," Angle continued. "I can't really tell you right now. Most likely, they're not going to use it, but there's always a chance that they could. So right now, no, nothing at WrestleMania. Hopefully, it'll happen. I'm going to be there anyway, so they might as well use me!"

Angle's recent "SmackDown" appearance helped boost the show's ratings to a two-month high. The Olympic gold medal winner has always been popular with fans, and it shouldn't come as a shock to see the company take advantage of his presence in the months to come, especially if Angle is ready and willing. While the WWE star had a retirement match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Angle has stated multiple times that he isn't completely against the idea of one more match, making it a slim-but-existent possibility for the future.