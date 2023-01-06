Identity Of WWE's Uncle Howdy Remains Unknown Even To Those Backstage

Since Bray Wyatt made his emphatic return to WWE at Extreme Rules, the mysterious Uncle Howdy has been everywhere the former WWE World Champion has appeared. During last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Uncle Howdy made his first appearance inside a WWE ring, attacking Wyatt shortly after he accepted a "Pitch Black" match with LA Knight at the Royal Rumble. What exactly that match entails remains unexplained.

There has been rampant speculation on who this puzzling character actually is, though it has yet to be revealed who's under the mask. According to Fightful Select, WWE is "playing it close to the vest" as to what Uncle Howdy's true identity is. This follows reports that Wyatt's real-life brother and former WWE star Bo Dallas was backstage at a recent episode of "SmackDown," although that doesn't confirm he is playing Uncle Howdy, something that's been heavily rumored.

Fightful did say they've "inquired repeatedly" about the character's true identity, but were told that the person under the mask "doesn't take it off backstage in front of other people to reveal themselves." Dallas has been rumored to return to WWE for a few months now, being one of the biggest names during the early days of Triple H's tenure as head of "WWE NXT." Those hopeful that Dallas turns out to be the mysterious Uncle Howdy will have to wait to see what happens next in WWE, with him having yet to officially appear on WWE television since he was released back in 2021.