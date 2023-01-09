Paul Wight Comments On Mercedes Mone Possibly Joining AEW

Now that Mercedes Mone made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and did some good business for the promotion ahead of her IWGP Women's Championship match against KAIRI in San Jose next month, the focus shifts to whether or not she will show up in AEW. Everybody has a take on it, including "AEW Dark: Elevation" commentator and Mone's former WWE colleague Paul Wight. While he was being interviewed by TMZ over the weekend, the topic of Mone came up.

"I think she'd be a tremendous asset to any company that would have her," Wight said. "She's definitely a star and has an incredible fan following. I think any company would be glad to have her." But when asked about the possibility that Mone would be joining AEW, Wight claimed ignorance. "You're talking to me? What do I know?!" Wight asked. "I'm a commentator on 'Dark: Elevation.' My name's Paul, and that's between y'all," making a clever "Pulp Fiction" reference.

Mone, who recently called NJPW the first stop on her "World Domination Tour," had been the most popular candidate in fan speculation to serve as Saraya's tag team partner on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles. Saraya has since picked Toni Storm as her partner against AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., though that hasn't stopped rumblings that Mone could still somehow be added to the match. We'll find out one way or another Wednesday night.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription