Mandy Rose Set To Tell Her Story In First Post-WWE Appearance

In December, after 413 days as the "WWE NXT" Women's Champion, Mandy Rose's reign abruptly came to an end. As it turned out, that was the beginning of her end, as Rose was released by WWE the next morning. Despite having a certain amount of wiggle room that other WWE stars did not have due to her contract at the time, WWE ultimately arrived at the decision to let Rose go due to adult content she had been posting on her personal FanTime page. In the weeks since, by all accounts, Rose has been doing quite well for herself. Within a week of her release, it was reported that Rose had brought in a cool $500,000. By the end of the month, that figure reached $1 million.

Still, Rose has yet to speak publicly since her release. That's all about to change, however, as broadcast journalist and talk show host Tamron Hall announced the former Toxic Attraction leader as her special guest this Tuesday for an exclusive interview. Rose quickly confirmed it with a tweet of her own, saying "So excited for this! Everyone tune in to hear my story!"

Following a runner-up finish on "Tough Enough" in 2015, Rose signed a five-year contract with WWE, but struggled to find her footing on the main roster before a return to "NXT" in July 2021 gave her a much-needed career reset. Despite finding success there, it was recently reported that her sudden release didn't necessarily derail WWE's long-term plans for Rose either way. It remains to be seen whether or not Rose will decide to step back into the ring at some point.