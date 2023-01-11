Taya Valkyrie Addresses Whether She'd Return To WWE

2022 was arguably a career year for Taya Valkyrie. Coming off her short stint in "WWE NXT" as Franky Monet, Valkyrie went on a tear, winning titles in Lucha Libre AAA, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and on the independent circuit, while also competing in the NWA. Valkyrie has definitely bounced back after her sudden WWE release, which she has admitted both caught her off-guard and motivated her to rebound strongly. So would Valkyrie consider a move back to WWE, should the promotion, under whatever regime may control it soon, approach her? In an interview with Comedy Store Wrestling, the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion admitted it could go either way should WWE, or any company really, contact her with an offer.

"I don't know," Valkyrie said. "I'm in a really good place right now, personally and professionally. I feel comfortable, I feel challenged, I feel heard, I feel appreciated, stuff like that. My experience was so bizarre, that it kind of freaks me out, the idea of thinking of going back there. But Triple H, the whole time I was there, he just loves this business so much. He really is trying to put on, in the black and gold brand, something so different, and it was so evident."

"And now, having him at the helm of the ship so to speak," Valkyrie continued. "It's great that other people are getting those opportunities again, and I hope the best for them, that they do really well, and that everyone can grow and thrive and make money. ... You never say never. I would have a conversation. Why not?"

