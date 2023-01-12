Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite

The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters.

During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.

Masters took to Twitter to share a video of himself in attendance at the KIA Forum, as seen below.

I'm at AEW Dynamite as a fan🍿 pic.twitter.com/wHaECRdCDM — Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) January 12, 2023

"The Masterpiece" was recently in the news for teasing his WWE return in the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. As of this writing, only six superstars are confirmed for the battle royal on January 28, but WWE routinely brings back veteran wrestlers on a yearly basis. Some of the recent examples include Shane McMahon in 2022, Carlito and The Hurricane in 2021, Diamond Dallas Page in 2015 and "Diesel" Kevin Nash in 2011.

Masters — last seen in a WWE ring in August 2011 — is currently an active part of the NWA roster, where he performs as "Chris Adonis" as a member of the Strictly Business stable. In a recent interview with the "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" podcast, Masters teased a potential return to WWE and a confrontation with Bobby Lashley, who was the first person to break his old finisher, the "Masterlock." Lashley is now using his own version of the full nelson submission hold, dubbing it "The Hurt Lock."