How Much WWE Paid Shane McMahon In 2022

Despite the fact that Shane McMahon hasn't been seen on WWE programming since early 2022, his involvement with the company hasn't definitively come to an end.

According to a report filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, Shane "received an aggregate of approximately $828,000 in connection with" being kept on by the company as an "independent contractor performer" throughout 2022. In comparison to his salary over the last two years, he earned slightly more than he did in 2020 ($820,369), but significantly less than he did in 2021 ($1,313,823).

It's worth noting that he did not wrestle throughout 2020 and the increase in his salary in 2021 was likely due to the Steel Cage match he participated in against Braun Strowman at that year's "WrestleMania".

Shane participated in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match, but received a significant amount of heat that night for supposedly attempting to change the booking of the Rumble for his own personal gain while serving as producer of the match. As a result, he was "quietly let go" from the company after he wound up upsetting talent backstage.

Vince McMahon was reinstated as Executive Chairman of WWE's Board of Directors on Tuesday following the news that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from her post as Co-CEO and Co-Chair of the Board (subsequently leading to Nick Khan assuming the position of sole CEO). McMahon had previously retired in July 2022 after allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment were leveled against him.