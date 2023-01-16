A Number Of SmackDown Talents In Attendance For Raw Tonight

Tonight, "WWE Raw" comes to us live from Cincinnati, Ohio, and with this show being less than two weeks away from the Royal Rumble, chances are it's going to be a big one. PWInsider reports that "WWE SmackDown" superstars Drew McIntyre, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa are all backstage at tonight's "Raw." McIntyre appeared on last week's "SmackDown" alongside Sheamus and Adam Pearce, who delivered the news that the unfortunately named "Banger Bros." will be taking on The Viking Raiders next week as part of a tournament to determine new number one contenders for Jimmy and Jey's "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship. The Bloodline, meanwhile, are fresh off destroying Kevin Owens during last week's match with Sami Zayn.

But that's not all that's potentially in store for tonight's "Raw," with Bray Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas reportedly backstage as well, and the expectation that there will be an Uncle Howdy appearance "in conjunction with Alexa Bliss" this evening. Meanwhile Johnny Gargano, who last wrestled on WWE television back in November and has been nursing a shoulder injury, is also in Cincinnati. Though Gargano hasn't wrestled recently, he's made several backstage appearances on programming alongside Dexter Lumis and his wife Candice LeRae.

Elsewhere, Bobby Lashley is expected to address the WWE Universe following his return last week, while The Judgment Day will be present after reigning supreme in last week's Tag Team Turmoil match. Finally, fans can expect more developments surrounding the return of Cody Rhodes, who's been the subject of several vignettes over the past few weeks.