Tony Schiavone Comments On Tully Blanchard's AEW Exit

As one of the founding members of the Four Horsemen, Tully Blanchard is undeniably a legend in the wrestling business. In recent years, Blanchard had become a regular part of AEW television, acting as the manager for Shawn Spears and FTR during the days of The Pinnacle. After Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor, Blanchard briefly served as the head of Tully Blanchard Enterprises under the promotion's banner before disappearing completely. On the latest episode of "What Happened When," AEW commentator and executive Tony Schiavone shared his thoughts on getting to work alongside his old friend while briefly alluding to his exit.

"It was fun for me, being able to work with him again," Schiavone said. "I've always enjoyed working with Tully ... He was just a great talent ... He's got a very important job: working in a prison, working with inmates, trying to get their life back on track. Kudos to him for that."

Blanchard had recently confirmed that he's no longer signed to either AEW or ROH and revealed that his wrestling career is likely at an end. The WWE Hall of Famer hinted that things got a little complicated between himself and AEW management, and shared that he's not sure they, or WWE, would be interested in bringing him back, though he neglected to dig into the details as to why that might be the case.

Prior to his departure, Tully Blanchard Enterprises was set to be his next direction, but it was revealed at Death Before Dishonor that Prince Nana had "purchased" the group from Blanchard and converted it into a variation of his previous ROH faction The Embassy.