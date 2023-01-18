Tony Khan Touches On CM Punk's Contributions To AEW

CM Punk has not been seen in AEW since the infamous post-All Out media scrum last year, which saw him vent about AEW executive vice presidents (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega), "Hangman" Adam Page, and Colt Cabana. His comments that night led to an alleged physical confrontation between himself, Ace Steel, the Bucks, and Omega. That resulted in Steel losing his job with the company, but there has been no official comment from AEW regarding the situation.

AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about Punk when speaking to "The Maggie and Perloff Show." "I haven't been able to talk about CM Punk recently," Khan said after being quizzed on the future of the two-time former AEW World Champion. "I definitely think everything he has done in AEW has been great, and he's been out injured. But he's been one of the great stars in AEW."

For fans wanting answers regarding Punk's status with the company and whether he will return, Khan said: "I can't really comment on it."

Punk has given mixed signals regarding his feelings toward the company, such as getting ice cream with AEW star Brody King, but also mocking AEW's ratings. Meanwhile, others such as Dax Harwood and Jade Cargill have spoken about Punk's positive influence in the locker room. On the flip side, there are reportedly some top stars in the company pushing for him not to come back.

For now, Punk remains on the shelf rehabbing his triceps injury. Once he's healthy, what the future holds for him should become clear.



