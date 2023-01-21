Ricochet Reflects On The Passing Of Jay Briscoe

The wrestling world continues to mourn the tragic death of Jay Briscoe, who died in a car accident this past Tuesday that also resulted in significant injuries to his two daughters. An outpouring of support has continued to come in for Briscoe, who was 38, and his family. Donations have been made to help the family in this difficult time, and wrestlers from various companies have talked about how great a performer and a person Briscoe was.

Once such wrestler is WWE star Ricochet, who never wrestled Briscoe but appeared on several independent and New Japan Pro-Wrestling shows with him. In an interview with Stephanie Chase, Ricochet discussed the time he and Briscoe spent together, and the influence Briscoe and his brother, Mark, had on tag team wrestling.

"We had a couple times we spent together, whether it was over in England or whether it was over in Japan," Ricochet said. "We had a couple good times together. But as a wrestler, he and his brother, I remember watching them back in the day, because I started in 2003. I think they started in 2001, I don't remember. I remember watching the Briscoe brothers, they were so good. And they just really changed tag team wrestling.

"They were so gritty, but they could do Shooting Stars at times. It was nuts. They were wild. When I first started watching independent wrestling, they were some of the first guys that I started watching. They just really changed it for everybody. As far as a person, he was so nice, so kind. He was always a good time. It's really sad."

