ECW Legend Says He's Available For WWE Raw XXX

WWE is bringing "Raw XXX" to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for an epic episode of the company's flagship broadcast. A number of action-packed matches have been announced, as well as a huge Bloodline segment involving Sami Zayn.

The episode is also set to include many legends such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, D-Generation X, The Bella Twins, The Undertaker, and more as they return to commemorate the landmark occasion. However, considering that the festivities will be emanating from the Birthplace of Extreme, someone from ECW (aside from Paul Heyman) has to be on the guest list. If not, the Blue Meanie would love to accept an invitation.

While speaking to Sportskeeda about his history with WWE and the various moments he's been a part of, the ECW legend mentioned that there's still more that he could do, especially when the promotion shows up in his backyard. "I'm surprised that when I went to WWE, they didn't put me with The Oddities. I was happy to join The J.O.B Squad," he said. "There's [still] plenty of stuff out there; I would love to do something goofy with the 24/7 title, you know. Especially since Raw is coming to Philly for Raw 30. I'm available. Yeah, acknowledge Meanie!"

Unfortunately for those that put a lot of work into it, the WWE 24/7 Championship has been phased out of the weekly programming. There are still plenty of opportunities to feature Meanie on the show, though. They could even revisit his feud with JBL, who is currently managing Baron Corbin. But we'll see what ends up happening tomorrow night.