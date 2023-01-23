The New Day Share NXT Tag Titles With A Familiar Face

The New Day has done just about everything there is to do in WWE. Individually, Kofi Kingston and Big E are former WWE Champions, while Xavier Woods is a former King of the Ring winner. As a team, they are currently enjoying their 12th reign with Tag Team Championship gold, having recently won the "NXT" iterations of the titles at "NXT" Deadline in December. Of course, Big E was absent from the event, as he's been out recovering from a broken neck which he suffered on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" last April.

That particular lack of positivity has left a void in the meantime. But while promoting WWE coming to Australia in the near future, Woods and Kingston were joined by a very familiar face. This afternoon, the official "NXT" Twitter account shared a video of Big E introducing the "NXT" Tag Team Champions as only he could, with a little gyrating involved for good measure.

'

While the in-ring future of Big E remains up in the air, all signs indicate that the powerhouse of The New Day is doing well with his recovery. Meanwhile, Woods has been dealing with injuries of his own, so much so that it's been affecting New Day's current booking. As it stands, Kingston and Woods are scheduled to defend their titles at "NXT" Vengeance Day on February 4. With their victory at Deadline in December, the group became the third tag team in WWE history to secure Triple Crown honors — joining The Revival (now known as FTR) and The Street Profits.