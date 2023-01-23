Last-Minute Stipulation Added To Title Match At Raw XXX

There is plenty to look forward to as "WWE Raw" heads to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania tonight to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Not only will there be countless legends on hand to mark the occasion, there are also a couple of major matches to look forward to. One just happens to be for Austin Theory's United States Championship. "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley was already set to chalenge Theory for his title after winning a six-man elimination match last week. But now, a last-minute stipulation has been added to the bout.

In an announcement tweeted out by WWE this afternoon, backstage correspondent Byron Saxton revealed that the contest between Lashley and Theory will now be a No-Disqualification Match. It's hard to say who that favors. On one hand, allowing Lashley to use weapons hardly seems fair, but on the other, Theory using them could perhaps level the playing field a bit. Things already broke down last week when MVP and Omos made their way to ringside in an effort to help Lashley, so it's anybody's guess what will happen this evening now that there are essentially no rules.

Fans saw Lashley return to television on the January 9 episode of "Raw" to remind the WWE Universe, and Theory in particular, what he was all about, and also declare for the Royal Rumble. Ever since, his former manager MVP has been attempting to mend fences in an effort to reunite The Hurt Business. Elsewhere on the card, Bayley is slated to take on Becky Lynch inside a steel cage, while the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn faces the Tribal Court.