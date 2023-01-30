Karrion Kross Makes Wild Assertion About WWE Persona

Karrion Kross has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in WWE since his return after a forgettable first run on the main roster. The two-time former "NXT" Champion, accompanied by his wife Scarlett, has continued with the same mysterious persona and dominant style that initially got him over. When speaking about his return during an interview with Muscle and Fitness, Kross detailed why he doesn't feel like the character "Karrion Kross" is human, labeling the persona as more of "the dark energy in the room, manifesting as a person."

The "SmackDown" Superstar's return was both impactful and memorable back in August, first appearing during the long-standing feud between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre heading into WWE Clash at the Castle. Kross would further his involvement in their feud over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and then spin off into a violent rivalry with McIntyre that saw the two face off inside a steel cage and brutally attack each other in a strap match.

Continuing to talk about why he views his character as something other than a normal human, Kross referred to himself as a "haunted house," stating that you "know you shouldn't be there, but you feel like you should stay because you are about to see something that you are not going to be able to see anywhere else." Kross will look to continue building his resume at this Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, where he'll be participating in the 30-man Royal Rumble match and look to book his ticket to WrestleMania 39.