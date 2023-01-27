MLW Reportedly Sent A Cease And Desist Letter To WWE Regarding Raw XXX Show

About one year ago, Major League Wrestling filed a lawsuit against WWE alleging that the company pressured executives at the Vice TV network to end negotiations to air MLW's programming. For a while, it seemed as though the status of whether or not the lawsuit would proceed was up in the air, but a judge recently ruled that the suit would proceed in the months to come.

This week, tensions between the two companies continue to rise, as Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reports that MLW has sent a cease and desist letter to WWE, claiming that the company attempted to bring in talent to appear on the January 23 episode of "WWE Raw." The MLW talent WWE contacted likely included Jacob Fatu and Lance Anoa'i, both relatives of Roman Reigns and The Usos. Monday's "Raw" was originally set to feature an "acknowledgment ceremony" that would include various members of the Anoa'i family. However, those plans were changed last week, reportedly due to the company being unable to bring members of the family to the show in time.

MLW CEO Court Bauer reportedly let the affected talent know that WWE would have to contact him rather than speak to the desired wrestlers directly. However, representatives from the company never got in touch with Bauer to discuss the matter.

In the past, WWE was said to have an interest in bringing the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion in. Despite that, Fatu signed a contract with MLW and has been with the company since 2019, alongside his cousin Anoa'i.