WWE Raw Preview (1/30): Royal Rumble Fallout

The fallout from Saturday night's Royal Rumble will hit Tulsa, Oklahoma tonight as "WWE Raw" rolls into town, and while WWE has remained rather quiet about what to expect on this evening's show, it'd be fair to anticipate a number of developments to start taking shape now that we're officially on the road to WrestleMania.

Following her victory in the women's Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley now has to decide which of the Women's Championships to challenge for at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes, who made his long-awaited return from injury to win the men's Rumble, looks set to tangle with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Will we hear from him tonight about his quest to finally capture the title that evaded his father, the late Dusty Rhodes?

Becky Lynch and Bayley are set to be in Tulsa this evening, which should only lead to an escalation of their current feud after they couldn't stop brawling on Saturday night, even upon being eliminated from the women's Rumble match. Furthermore, we could learn further details — likely from Dominik Mysterio — regarding Rey Mysterio's status after he failed to appear for his entry into the Royal Rumble. Plus, The Judgment Day will no doubt have to face the wrath of Edge and Beth Phoenix tonight after the couple re-emerged at the Royal Rumble and let the dark faction know with authority that they had come to seek retribution for what transpired at Extreme Rules.

Likewise, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are once again on a collision course after "The All Mighty" eliminated "The Beast" Saturday night. Additionally, could Seth "Freakin" Rollins have a new direction to follow after being eliminated from the men's Royal Rumble bout by surprise entrant Logan Paul? Things should be much clearer at the end of the night once some of this smoke clears from this year's Royal Rumble.