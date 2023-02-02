Tony Schiavone Describes How William Regal Spent Time Backstage At AEW

William Regal was with AEW from his debut at Revolution at the beginning of March until later December as he made his way back to WWE to become the Vice President of Global Talent Development. While with AEW, Regal worked on-screen as a coach for the Blackpool Combat Club, a faction that included Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.

However, Regal's work in AEW was not limited to his on-screen role as AEW commentator Tony Schiavone revealed how Regal would help certain talent in AEW.

"Regal is one of the more valuable people you can have," Schiavone said while on "What Happened When." "He was with us for a time, and he really, really spent a lot of effort and a lot of time, before shows even started, earlier in the day, working with the young talent. Not only going in the ring and showing them things but talking to them."

In his new role in WWE, Regal will only be working backstage for the time being, and was seen in a behind-the-scenes photo from "Raw is XXX." Not being on-screen for WWE may not be a negative for Regal, as many former "WWE NXT" talents have praised Regal for his work, helping them become better overall performers.

Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey, is currently in "NXT," which was a driving force in Regal wanting to return to WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Happened When" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.