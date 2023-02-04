Dominik Mysterio Comments On Possible AAA Match

While Dominik Mysterio's wrestling career has so far consisted of wrestling in WWE only, he has a rich wrestling lineage in lucha libre, with his father, Rey Mysterio, and uncle, Rey Misterio Sr., having once both been stars in Mexico. So it wouldn't be a shock if the prison-hardened Judgment Day member grows interested in exploring his lucha roots one day, perhaps even for a certain lucha libre powerhouse. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Mysterio confirmed that he would be open to a potential appearance one day for Lucha Libre AAA. No word on if he'd have similar interest in working for AAA's rival CMLL.

"I mean, that'd be awesome for me," Mysterio said. "I know that's where my dad started and he got his start, so that'd be real cool for me and a dream come true for sure." While Rey Mysterio is today best known for his work in WWE and WCW, he first achieved notoriety while working with AAA from 1992 to 1997. He would later return to AAA following his WWE exit in 2014, and would headline TripleMania XXIII in 2015, where he defeated Myzteziz, aka the original Sin Cara. To date, Rey Mysterio's final AAA match was in 2018, losing a three-way match against Dr. Wagner Jr. and Jeff Jarrett for the AAA Mega Championship.

In addition to his father's legacy in AAA, Mysterio is also familiar with AAA's booker, Konnan, who is both a mentor and an inspiration for certain elements of Mysterio's character. It's unclear how close Mysterio is currently paying attention to AAA however, with the promotion set to see the controversial return of Alberto El Patron soon.