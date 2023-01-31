Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.

It was at the end of the Royal Rumble event when Zayn and The Bloodline's friendship officially ended. After Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens, he, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa ganged up on Owens. Zayn stepped in to try and stop Reigns from hitting a handcuffed Owens with a chair. Reigns decided to try and make Zayn hit his former friend, but instead, Reigns ended up being the one who got hit with the chair. After that, Jey walked out on the other Bloodline members, when they assaulted Zayn.

A week before the Royal Rumble, there was mistrust within The Bloodline and Zayn ended up going before a Tribal Court on the "Raw Is XXX" special. He was found not guilty after Jey stepped in and stuck up for him.

As noted earlier, there are reports that Zayn is likely going to be facing Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 18. It was previously announced that the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will be facing Reigns in the main event at WrestleMania 39.