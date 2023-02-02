Shawn Michaels Comments On Changes Made To WWE NXT Creative In Wake Of Mandy Rose Release

It has been nearly two months since Mandy Rose's tenure with WWE came to a shocking end, after the promotion released her due to content she was posting on FanTime. The release also came only a day after Rose lost her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, ending her reign at 413 days, the third-longest reign in history. Rose has since addressed her release publicly, and has also continued to do well with her FanTime page, grossing over $1 million following her release.

With "NXT" Vengeance Day set to take place this weekend, it only made sense that "NXT" creative head Shawn Michaels would be asked about Rose's departure and the changes that occurred from it when he took questions on Thursday during a pre-PLE media call. "Not the ideal situation, obviously," Michaels said. "I will say, I didn't fire her, I can't fire anybody. I handle creative. It was unfortunate, I think Mandy was fantastic for us, I absolutely enjoyed working with her, she was a phenomenal champion. We would have loved things to have gone differently."

"I was put in a position where I had to make a call creatively, and I did that. Roxanne was certainly where we were going regardless, just a few weeks earlier than we expected to." Despite everything that happened between Rose and WWE, Michaels indicated he held no animosity towards her and appreciated her performances in "NXT." "I think the world of Mandy Rose, she was nothing but phenomenal for us, we'll miss her," Michaels said.