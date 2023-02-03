Backstage Update On Cody Rhodes' WWE Schedule

While Cody Rhodes is indeed going to WrestleMania 39, where he'll challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he'll be doing so coming off a serious injury. Rhodes had been out of action for seven months recovering from a torn pectoral muscle prior to his Royal Rumble return and victory, and it would be understandable if he took things slow in the lead up to the biggest match of his career. Naturally, "The American Nightmare" won't be taking things easy.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rhodes will be back on the road for WWE, full-time, starting this weekend, where he'll wrestle at live events in Columbus, Georgia and Pensacola, Florida. As for television, Rhodes is also scheduled for every episode of "WWE Raw" in the lead up to WrestleMania, meaning fans will get their regular fix of the Rumble winner going forward. Interestingly, Rhodes is currently not scheduled for any appearances on "WWE SmackDown," the brand Reigns and his Bloodline faction have laid claim to over the last several years. It was noted that Rhodes likely will end up on several episodes of "SmackDown" in the lead up to his match with Reigns, though given The Bloodline's occasional appearances on "Raw," it is also possible the feud will receive attention there.

Rhodes can now focus on getting ready for his match with Reigns over the next two months, and already started this past Monday on "Raw" with his return singles bout against Finn Balor. And just like the Rumble, Rhodes was victorious again, defeating Judgment Day's leader in the main event.