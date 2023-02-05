Bray Wyatt Confirms Injury Reports

Bray Wyatt has only competed in two televised matches since his huge comeback at WWE Extreme Rules in October. However, the "Eater Of Worlds" reentered the ring for a series of contests amidst the company's holiday tour in late December. Last weekend, he defeated LA Knight in the first-ever Pitch Black Match at the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas, but he was seemingly working through an injury from the aforementioned tour.

It was in Miami, Florida, though, that Wyatt unveiled the possible reason for his sparing performances. At a December 29 live event, Wyatt indicated to some fans at ringside that he had broken his finger during his match with Jinder Mahal that night. Now, Wyatt has confirmed the original reports.

After "NXT" Superstar Dijak posted of photo of the gruesome finger injury he sustained at "NXT" Vengeance Day to Twitter, Wyatt responded with an image of his own broken digit. "Same here man," he wrote.

While Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels later revealed that Dijak's finger was not broken, Wyatt evidently didn't have the same luck. Even with his injury though, Wyatt appears to be working through it. Following his victory over LA Knight at the Royal Rumble, the two met again at a live event in Columbus, Georgia on February 4, with Wyatt claiming the victory for a second time.

On-screen, Wyatt has seemingly accepted the presence of Uncle Howdy. On the latest edition of "SmackDown," Wyatt was seen rewatching his Pitch Black performance, receiving a gesture of approval from Uncle Howdy as he put his hand on Wyatt's shoulder.