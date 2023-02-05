Carmella Is Ready For Her In-Ring Return

The moon-walking, trash-talking, "Princess of Staten Island" is back, and she's got one thing on her mind.

Last Monday, it was revealed that Carmella will finally be returning to the ring, and tomorrow on "WWE Raw," the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion will vie for the final spot in the 2023 women's Elimination Chamber. There, she faces "Michin" Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, and Piper Niven in a fatal-four-way match, where the winner will join Natalya, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, and Asuka in the battle to solidify their spot on the WrestleMania 39 card against Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship. After a six-month hiatus, it appears that Carmella is more than ready for her comeback.

"Orlandoooooo... y'all better bring it tomorrow!!" Carmella wrote via Twitter. "I can't WAIT to be back in that ring, baby!!"

Carmella appeared in a backstage segment last week on "Raw," declaring she'd qualify herself to compete inside the Chamber structure on February 18. Her statement was cut short, however, as Asuka emerged, laughing at her, before revealing her creepy, blue-stained teeth. Amidst the brief angle, Carmella was seen donning a cheetah print top, indicating her former persona as the "Princess of Staten Island" would also be making a resurgence.

Despite the evident excitement for her return, Carmella's absence in WWE didn't come without some unfortunate circumstances. In August 2022, she sustained an apparent head injury in a Triple Threat match against Bianca Belair and Asuka. Later that autumn, Carmella revealed she suffered an early miscarriage in September, before receiving treatment for an ectopic pregnancy in October.