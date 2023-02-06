Wheeler Yuta Reveals The Meaning Behind His Bloody Gear

The Blackpool Combat Club has been a fixture on AEW television since its formation in March 2022. While the group had started as Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley working together under the violent guidance of William Regal, it has since become a paragon of high-caliber professional wrestling, adding Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli as registered members.

Yuta's path into the group took quite a bit of work though, in order to gain enough respect to be welcomed in. After initially being put through the wringer by Danielson and Moxley, it wasn't until he emerged from a battle with the latter on the April 8 episode of "AEW Rampage" a bloody mess that he was invited to become an official member. Around that time, he began sporting white tights with red accents on them that resemble bloodstains, something he recently reflected on during an episode of AEW's "Hey! (EW)." "It's partially for remembering where I came from, a very bloody place on 'Rampage' with Jon Moxley," Yuta explained, pointing to that crucial match in his young AEW career.

Since becoming a full-fledged BCC member, Yuta has become a vital part of the AEW and Ring of Honor rosters, winning the ROH Pure Championship twice while also going head-to-head with main eventers like MJF. In addition, Yuta's inclusion in the BCC also led to drastic changes in his intensity and presentation from his milder days as a part of the Best Friends. It led to his first appearance in NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament in last May where he finished with a respectable 5-4 record in block competition – not quite good enough to get him to the finals of the tourney though.