Wheeler Yuta And Other AEW Stars Pulled From Indie Show

It appears those waiting for Tony Khan's incarnation of ROH to start TV tapings won't have to wait much longer, as reports emerged last week that ROH shows would be filmed February 25 and 26 at the same Universal Studios soundstage AEW uses to tape "AEW Dark." But just in case anyone needed a little extra confirmation, they seem to have gotten it today from an unlikely source. New England based indie Beyond Wrestling posted the following message on Twitter regarding talent for their show "Perfection or Vanity" scheduled to take place later this month.

"Wheeler Yuta, Willow Nightingale, Tracy Williams, and Trish Adora will no longer be appearing or competing at "Perfection or Vanity" on Sunday, 2/26 at White Eagle in Worcester," the tweet read. "Email beyondwrestling@gmail.com if you'd like a refund." While there has still been no official announcement from ROH or Khan regarding tapings that weekend, the pulling of Nightingale and Yuta off Beyond would seem to all but confirm tapings will begin that day. Nightingale has appeared frequently on Khan's ROH PPVs, while Yuta is the current ROH Pure Champion in his second reign.

In addition, the announcement would also suggest that Adora and Williams are among the talents signed to AEW specifically to work ROH. Adora had previously worked for ROH throughout 2021, as part of the revamped women's division, while Williams wrestled for ROH from 2018 to 2021, most famously being a part of the stable Lifeblood. Both Adora and Williams have appeared on AEW programming in the past year, and Adora worked ROH Final Battle: Zero Hour in December, losing to Nightingale.