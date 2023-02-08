Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Loves Sponsored WWE Matches

WWE has achieved all-time levels of success under Chief Content Officer Triple H, breaking multiple records during his brief tenure. The most recent example came at WWE Royal Rumble, recording the biggest live gate in show history, and also garnering a 52% increase in viewership from last year's show. The Rumble, boosted by Sami Zayn turning on Roman Reigns, also smashed its previous merchandise sales record with a 135% increase.

One of the biggest moves WWE has made with Triple H in charge has been an increase in sponsorships, with Royal Rumble featuring a "Pitch Black Match" sponsored by Mountain Dew featuring Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Additionally, Applebees sponsored the countdown clock during the Rumble matches, and superstar Zelina Vega appeared as Juri from "Street Fighter 6" during the women's Rumble, revealing herself as a part of the game. Royal Rumble also saw WWE's sponsorship revenue set an all-time high, increasing 200% from last year's event.

On After 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke on WWE's move to add a sponsored match to the card, appreciating the change by WWE and believing it means "the business is getting stronger and stronger." Bischoff stated this move showcases that advertisers are recognizing "how powerful professional wrestling can be as a marketing vehicle," while mentioning that as the business grows, outsiders get to talk about it more. Sponsored matches aren't going anywhere, as WWE is reportedly planning another sponsored match for WrestleMania 39, which is set to garner around $15 million for the company. The Los Angeles show is set to feature men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes vs. Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event, and a WrestleMania 36 rematch between SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "After 83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.