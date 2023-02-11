Mandy Rose Felt Bad For WWE NXT Star In Final Match

Mandy Rose was released less than a day after she lost the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, which is believed to be due to the risque content she had been posting on her FanTime account. Considering that Rose had been the face of the "NXT" women's division for 413 days as their champion, it came to the surprise of many when she was reportedly told the day of "NXT" she would be dropping the title.

While some felt bad for Rose as her reign came to an end, she revealed how she felt for Perez in the "Prodigy's" championship victory during her appearance on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette."

"I felt bad for Roxanne because she's so amazing," Rose said. "I really do love her as a person and I feel like it was exciting that you're winning, you know, anytime you're told you're winning a title is very exciting. But, I just felt bad because I felt like it was rushed. It was rushed. She handled it like a great professional woman that she is and we just got it done and she was obviously very happy and we had a great match."

Despite Rose being released from the company, Perez continued feuding with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne from the faction Rose once led — Toxic Attraction. Perez recently defeated Dolin and Jayne in a Triple Threat match at Vengeance Day in her first successful title defense since defeating Rose. Perez has praised Rose since the former star's release from the company, stating that Rose was someone she could go to in her first year with WWE.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.