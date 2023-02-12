Mandy Rose Was Staying With WWE NXT Star When She Was Released

When one has been "WWE NXT" Women's Champion for over 400 days, only to then lose the title and get released the next day, it tends to be a bit of a shock. That was in fact the case for Mandy Rose after she lost the "NXT" Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez and was released the next day – at least at first.

While Rose admitted in an appearance on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" that dropping the title caught her off guard, once it happened she figured her release was next on the horizon.

"I was making jokes about it the night before," Rose said. "I was literally making jokes about it. And the girls were even like 'Oh my god, stop. You're crazy.' I'm like 'No. It's not crazy.'"

Indeed, Rose got the call the next day from WWE around 11 in the morning. As fate would have it, Rose happened to be staying at another NXT wrestler's house when she got the bad news. "I was actually staying at Indi Hartwell's house," Rose said. "I stay there sometimes, we became really close. She was upstairs getting ready for TV because we had to do a double taping that day. That's why I stayed. I was like 'Indi, I just got fired.' She's all the way upstairs. She was like 'What? Shut the f**k up. No way.' And I was like 'No, I'm serious.'"

Rose then discussed her immediate reaction to the news and admitted it was all very difficult to process.

"At first, you kind of laugh a little bit, because you don't know whether you want to laugh or cry," Rose said. "It was like a gut punch. But then I was like 'Okay. Well, now I need to really think about this and handle this.'"

