Orange Cassidy Set To Defend All-Atlantic Title On AEW Rampage

Four championship matches took place this week on "AEW Dynamite," and it looks like at least one of the titles that weren't defended then will be on the line this Friday night on "AEW Rampage."

Orange Cassidy will put the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on the line against The Firm's Lee Moriarty. Stemming from a backstage interview gone awry that followed last night's show, Cassidy will make his 11th defense of the title during this current reign that has lasted over 120 days and counting.

In a video posted to Twitter this afternoon, Lexy Nair was trying to get a comment from Stokely Hathaway about his encounter with HOOK that allegedly resulted in injury. Enter the very nice, very evil Danhausen, who proceeded to grant Nair a vacation and take over the role of interviewer. But as tensions escalated between Danhausen and Hathaway, the All-Atlantic Champion stepped into the frame, raising his title-carrying backpack and issuing his own challenge; Hathaway promptly accepted on behalf of Moriarty, and the Friday bout was set.

Last night after #AEWDynamite, @LexyNair's interview with @StokelyHathaway was interrupted by @DanhausenAD +

AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy, and a challenge was issued, and accepted for #AEWRampage:

Orange Cassidy vs @theleemoriarty for the title

TOMORROW NIGHT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Ka0Yyn4XWa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2023

Since capturing the title back in October with his defeat of PAC on "AEW Dynamite," Cassidy has beaten a who's who of AEW talent in order to retain the belt along the way: Rush, Preston Vance, Luchasaurus, Rey Fenix, Katsuyori Shibata, Lee Johnson, Jake Hager, QT Marshall, Trent Seven, fellow Best Friend Trent Beretta, Kip Sabian, and most recently Jay Lethal. Friday night, he seeks to add Moriarty's name to his list of vanquished opponents while remaining "The King of the Atlantic Ocean."