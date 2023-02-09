WWE NXT Star Says Roman Reigns Is The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time

For years now, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns has sat atop the throne that is WWE, looking down on the many challengers who were unable to take his WWE Universal Championship. He's vanquished stars like Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Edge, and Kevin Owens, and as we head into WrestleMania season, more challengers are preparing for their shot at taking Reigns' titles.

One "NXT" star has also had an impressive run as the brand's top champion: Bron Breakker. The son of Rick Steiner has held the top "NXT" belt for over 300 days now, showing he too is a force to be reckoned with. It's likely that someday, possibly soon, Breakker will arrive on WWE's main roster, and when he does, he has two specific goals in mind.

"To be WWE Universal Champion one day and main event WrestleMania – that's it," Breakker told "Real Radio Monsters."

Breakker has been doing his homework on Roman, too. Watching his matches both in-person and on television has opened his eyes to how truly great Reigns is when he steps inside the squared circle.

"I don't know. Roman has been champion for over 800 days – just an absurd amount of time. I would even step out there and say that he is the greatest of all time. I mean, he's unbelievable. You watch him and he's must-see TV every time he's on."

Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday, February 18. As for Breakker, he successfully defended his "NXT" Championship against Grayson Waller in a steel cage match at Vengeance Day and looks to be heading into a future title defense against former "NXT" North American Champion, Carmelo Hayes.