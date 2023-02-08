Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is No Longer The Most Dominant Member Of The Anoa'i Family

In Dwayne Johnson's defense, he never promised to appear at WrestleMania 39, but he has been subtly building this match for a while. In 2022, he poured gasoline on the rumors by revealing that he wants to face "one [person] in particular" at the premium live event. Furthermore, the actor has added some credence to the Reigns rumors through his projects — for example, a recent episode of his "Young Rock" sitcom teased a future WWE Universal Championship match. Was "The Brahma Bull" just messing with everyone? That's no way for a future United States president to behave.

It was recently reported that Johnson turned down a WrestleMania 39 match because he's not in ring shape. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque commented on Johnson's relationship with WWE and addressed those reports, noting that the actor looked physically impressive in "Black Adam." Granted, Johnson would need to shake off some ring rust before competing at "The Grandest Stage of Them All," but he certainly appears to be the picture of fitness.

Johnson deserves credit for wanting to be the best version of himself ahead of a WrestleMania dream match, but teasing the match and not showing up to deliver the big payoff isn't the best look. Reigns, meanwhile, has been grinding in WWE's main event scene for over a decade, and he's overcome every obstacle that's been thrown at him.