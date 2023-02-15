Jacy Jayne Appropriates WWE Hall Of Famer's Nickname

Jacy Jane has a whole new attitude since she betrayed Gigi Dolin last week on "WWE NXT." So what better time to adopt a new moniker as she flies solo then right now?

"A new era," Jane tweeted after last night's show. "Call me the Heartbreak chick" — a direct reference to the nickname of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who went by "The Heartbreak Kid" throughout his career to great success. Jane's heel turn during a segment of Bayley's "Ding Dong, Hello!" was reminiscent of Michaels' own turn on his Rockers tag team partner Marty Jannetty on an infamous "Barber Shop" in late-1991. That move launched Michaels' solo career, which is where the "HBK" label began.

This week on "NXT," Jayne explained why she did what she did, pointing out that fans claimed that she was "the one who didn't belong" in Toxic Attraction. "You called me the third wheel, which one isn't like the rest," she stated. "Why is Jacy Jane even in this supergroup? Well, that supergroup Toxic Attraction went on to become the most dominant female faction in WWE history, and look who's the last woman standing."

After Mandy Rose was recently released, the threesome became a twosome that increasingly saw cracks spreading in their relationship. Both challenged "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez for the title in a Triple Threat Match at Vengeance Day, but each came up short in their attempt, tasting defeat. Now, after their split, a heated rivalry is expected between the former friends turned bitter enemies.