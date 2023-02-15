Dax Harwood Reveals When FTR Wants To Return To AEW

Shortly after starting a podcast, bruising his ass, and dropping the AAA, IWGP, and ROH Tag Team Championships with partner Cash Wheeler, FTR's Dax Harwood seemed to make it clear that the duo would be MIA for a bit, as Harwood healed up and the team waited for their AEW contracts to be up this April. But it now appears Harwood is taking a page out of Lee Corso's playbook, and saying "not so fast my friend!"

On the latest "FTR with Dax," Harwood, confirmed that the itch to wrestle again has returned, having sprouted up after watching wrestling while enjoying his morning coffee last week. He also confirmed that FTR could be seen again before April, though other factors will determine whether that happens, including if AEW owner Tony Khan wants them back on the road before then.

"Really, I really do miss wrestling, but I still have to take things easy, let my body rest, let my mind rest, recuperate, and just be ready," Harwood said. "If we come back before April, I would absolutely love that. If Tony's on board with that, and that's what he wants, I would love to. And if that's not what he wants, it's his company, and I will do whatever he says because I trust him and he's the boss." An FTR return sooner than later would be interesting timing, after last Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" ended in controversy when The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles. The Gunns also hold a recent, and controversial, victory over FTR as well, in what was the duo's last match in AEW to date.

