Lucha Bros Returning To AEW TV

There's recently been three stories dominating the lucha libre news cycle; who will be the next luchador announced for Gringo Loco's The Wrld On Lucha WrestleMania weekend show, will Konnan be able to mend fences between AAA and AEW, and which AEW star will Konnan tick off next via his podcast? Unfortunately for all three of those topics, they're going to be taking a backseat to the Lucha Brothers, who are on their way back to TV.

At least that's the word according to AEW, who revealed on Twitter that Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix would be a bit busy tonight. "LAREDO, TX!" AEW tweeted. "The Lucha Brothers Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix will be in action LIVE at the Sames Auto Arena TONIGHT!" One thing AEW didn't clarify however is which show Penta and Fenix would be appearing on. In addition to "AEW Dynamite," the promotion will also be taping "AEW Dark: Elevation," and "AEW Rampage," which airs at a special start time this Friday due to NBA All-Star weekend.

Fans will note that it's been about a month since the Lucha Brothers have been seen on AEW TV. The duo, along with Death Triangle partner Pac, had been part of a Best-of-Seven series with rivals The Elite over the AEW World Trios Championship, with the series being won by The Elite in a ladder match in Los Angeles. There is no word on whether Pac, who suffered a broken nose during the series, will be returning alongside Penta and Fenix.