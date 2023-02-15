AEW Pays Tribute To Late Wrestling Promoter

All Elite Wrestling has never been shy about acknowledging professional wrestling's long and storied history, and this past Wednesday it paid tribute to one of the men that helped write it.

This week's "AEW Dynamite" opened with a tribute to former wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett, who died Tuesday at the age of 80. AEW President Tony Khan also tweeted before "Dynamite" went on the air, praising Jarrett for "writing/producing some of the best tv ever, building a family empire in wrestling," and saying it is an "honor" to have Jarrett's son Jeff in AEW.

Jeff Jarrett was part of the eight-man tag team match that opened "Dynamite," featuring The Acclaimed's Max Caster calling Jeff a "nepo baby" after praising Jerry in his ritual pre-match rap. Jarrett teamed with his usual cohorts, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt in a losing effort against The Acclaimed, Orange Cassidy and Billy Gunn, with Jarrett eating a big Orange Punch during the match.

Khan had said earlier that Jarrett wanted to wrestle Wednesday night, calling it a "brave and courageous" decision to push through his grief and entertain the fans in Laredo, Texas. In that same interview, Khan referred to Jerry Jarrett as "one of the greatest figures ever in this business."

Jeff Jarrett signed on with AEW, not only as a wrestler but as Director of Business Development, in November of last year. Jarrett recently said on his podcast he'd been able to do a lot of "cool things" in that role so far.