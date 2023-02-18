Montez Ford Responds To Praise From Former WWE Champion

Last week, WWE star Big E appeared on WWE's "The Bump," and had plenty of nice things to say about Montez Ford, one-half of the Street Profits and a rising singles star in his own right. During a recent interview with "Bleav in Pro Wrestling," Ford responded to those comments, discussing what Big E and the rest of the New Day have meant to him prior to and throughout his career.

"To have your peers feel like it's your time, it's your time to get cooking and it's deserving, it means a lot," Ford said. "Especially coming from someone I would say ... I've looked up to and idolized before I even got in the business, Big E — being a part of New Day and everything that they've done and [how they] paved the way." Ford then stated that Big E's words are both motivating and humbling for him at the same time.

Ford has a big weekend ahead of him, as he will make his PLE singles debut at Elimination Chamber on Saturday. The former "Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT" Tag Team Champion will step inside the Elimination Chamber itself to compete against stars like Theory, Seth Rollins, and Johnny Gargano for the United States Championship. Ford and his wife, fellow WWE star Bianca Belair, are also set to star in an upcoming reality show for Hulu, centered on their lives outside of the ring, raising his profile even more.

As for Big E, the former WWE Champion has been out of action for nearly a year after breaking his neck in the ring. According to New Day partner Kofi Kingston, Big E will go in for another neck scan next month to see if there are any positive developments toward a potential return to in-ring action.