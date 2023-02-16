WWE 2K23 Announces Never Give Up John Cena Showcase

16-time WWE World Champion John Cena is already the cover star of "WWE 2K23," which releases next month. Additionally, as "Executive Soundtrack Producer," he's even had a say in the game's music. Now, WWE and 2K Sports have announced further details regarding their history-making "Never Give Up" Showcase mode centered around the "Peacemaker" star himself.

Over the years players have gotten the opportunity to relive some of WWE superstars' greatest moments, such as Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and even Cena. The big difference this time, however, is that players will get to live through other superstars such as Rob Van Dam, Edge, Triple H, and Brock Lesnar across this brand-new showcase entry. Instead of taking control of Mr. "Hustle, Loyalty and Respect," you'll be tasked with defeating him using some of Cena's greatest rivals.

Additionally, he'll be on hand to narrate your journey while explaining the significance each match held for him throughout his career. That means you'll be battling different eras of Cena, including his "Doctor of Thuganomics" persona. This game mode focuses on his toughest losses, leading up to his battle with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

As of right now, 2K Sports lists 14 different matches for their latest Showcase entry. That said, there's no word yet on whether or not they'll be adding more matches down the road — be it through DLC or other means. "WWE 2K23" is set to release on March 17 of this year, and you can find the full roster of announced playable characters here.