Lady Frost Reveals Participation In WWE 2K23

Lady Frost may be currently working the independent circuit, but her professional wrestling career has already included brief stints with WWE, Impact Wrestling, and AEW. While she hasn't stayed on with any of them long-term, it turns out she's been working with 2K Sports as one of the motion capture performers for the "WWE 2K23" game.

"What a cool experience to be a Motion Capture Actor for this game! Grateful for the opportunities, and excited for y'all to tell me which moves you think I performed!" Frost tweeted.

It's been a busy week for 2K Sports as they've made several announcements this past week regarding the latest installment of their WWE game which include details on their John Cena Showcase mode, the game's soundtrack, and also revealing the entire roster of the game. "WWE 2K23" is set to be released on March 17.

In her brief stint with WWE, Frost wrestled just once, which also just so happened to be her professional wrestling debut. The match she was involved in took place on March 26, 2018, on an episode of "WWE Raw" against Asuka and lasted only 30 seconds.

Frost last competed in pro wrestling on February 11 in a successful WrestlePro Women's Championship title defense over Renee Michelle at Violencetine Day event. Prior to that she had wrestled a couple of matches at the CMLL Copa Bicentenarios last September.

The 37-year-old, who was ranked No. 52 on the PWI Women's 150 list in 2021, asked for her release from Impact Wrestling last August, citing unhappiness, but she wouldn't be granted it until November.