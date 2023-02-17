WWE Reportedly Has Plans For Sami Zayn's Ripped Up 'Honorary Uce' Shirt

Sami Zayn's "Honorary Uce" shirt has become emblematic of the entire Bloodline storyline heading into Elimination Chamber. When Zayn received the special honor, it meant finally being accepted — to a degree — into Roman Reigns' family and being seen for all the sacrifices and contributions he had made for them to that point. But following the beatdown Zayn suffered post-Royal Rumble after hitting Reigns with a steel chair, to see that piece of apparel ripped off his battered body represented something else, namely the utter destruction of his involvement with The Bloodline. The shirt is now a piece of history, and WWE is treating it as such.

Fightful Select has learned that Sami Zayn's torn-up "Honorary Uce" shirt is being preserved and saved, as the company holds onto it with the intention of using it at some point down the road. For what? Your guess is as good as anyone else's, but with Sami Zayn battling Roman Reigns on Saturday night for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship — the culmination of a storyline that has captured the WWE Universe for over nine months — it's safe to assume that things are far from over between Zayn and The Bloodline.

It might be reasonable to expect that one day you could take a photo of the shirt as well. WWE has toured with a collection of known memorabilia in the past — particularly as part of WrestleMania Axxess — so adding this iconic shirt to the mix for fans to appreciate up close seems in line with how WWE treats things of this nature.