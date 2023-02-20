Tony Schiavone Shares His Thoughts Upon Learning CM Punk Was At NJPW Show Over The Weekend

On Saturday, February 18, New Japan Pro-Wrestling held Battle In The Valley in San Jose, California — an event which saw Mercedes Mone compete in her first match in over nine months to win the IWGP Women's Championship. While Mone winning the title was certainly massive news, former AEW World CM Punk being in attendance also gained some attention across the wrestling world. Punk has not been seen at a wrestling event since his reported backstage altercation with The Elite at AEW All Out.

Some people shared their thoughts on Punk being in attendance, including current AEW commentator Tony Schiavone. When Punk's appearance at the event was brought up by Conrad Thompson on "What Happened When," Schiavone said, "Wow. How about that?" When it was brought up by Thompson that other wrestlers attended the event besides Punk, Schiavone stated, "I'm so thrilled, I don't know what to say."

Punk has shared his public support of Mone for her decision to walk out of WWE alongside Naomi last year, so him attending the event that hosted her return match makes sense — unless he was trying to get another NJPW's star's attention. KENTA poked fun at Punk's appearance, which comes after the newly-crowned NJPW Never Openweight Champion previously took shots at the "Straight Edge Superstar" due to his usage of the Go To Sleep finisher, which KENTA made famous. The two have yet to have an official match, and considering that Punk's status with AEW is unknown at the moment, an in-ring showdown happening anytime soon seems quite unlikely.