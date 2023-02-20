Seth Rollins And The Miz To Square Off Tonight On WWE Raw

Fresh off his loss in the men's Elimination Chamber match, Seth Rollins will be in action tonight on "WWE Raw."

WWE tweeted that Rollins will face The Miz on tonight's edition of the show. Miz and Rollins share a common enemy, as Rollins has been poked and prodded by YouTuber and WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The trouble started at the Royal Rumble when Paul eliminated Rollins from the titular match. Then, at Elimination Chamber, Paul took advantage of an injury to Montez Ford to attack Rollins during the WWE United States Championship Chamber match, hitting Rollins with his own move and giving U.S. Champion Austin Theory an opening to win the match.

Paul also has a history with The Miz, who teamed with Paul in his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, where the two defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Miz betrayed his partner that night, leading to a match and loss to Paul at SummerSlam in July. Miz was last seen on "Raw" in a losing effort against the newly-returned Rick Boogs. This will be the first time that Miz and Rollins have competed against each other since the January 16 "Raw," when they competed in a six-way elimination match that saw Rollins eliminate Miz first from the match.

The U.S. Title will also be a centerpiece on "Raw" tonight, as Austin Theory is set to defend the title against Edge. Also, Dolph Ziggler is slated to face Mustafa Ali. The show will take place in the Canadian capital city of Ottawa.