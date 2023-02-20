The Young Bucks Interested In Being Part Of Next Year's NBA All-Star Weekend

While WWE had some representation at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in the form of The Miz, the same can not be said for AEW. However, if The Young Bucks have any say, that's going to change next year, especially if their shooting skills are anything to go by. On the latest episode of "Being The Elite," Kenny Omega as well as Matt and Nick Jackson made their way to Texas for "Rampage: Slam Dunk," but not before stopping at a nearby arcade to have a little fun. Nick "shattered" an "NBA Hoops" record, though seemingly without a witness in sight, but soon it was time to take on A.R. Fox and Top Flight.

"Little do these guys know, we're having a basketball match today," Omega said while warming up.

That's when Nick chimed in to clearly state their intentions, declaring, "Hey, if The Elite is not in the NBA Celebrity Game next year, we're going to be very angry," while Matt added, "Two of my favorite things right here: wrestling and basketball."

Omega and The Young Bucks successfully retained their AEW World Trios Championship on last Friday's "Rampage," but more pressing matters than whether or not they're on the NBA's A-List may await them. That's because House of Black seems to have its sights set on those trios titles. Following the spirited title defense, The Elite was almost immediately interrupted by Brody King and Malakai Black — a follow-up from their look-away-and-it's-gone cameo on Wednesday's "Dynamite."

