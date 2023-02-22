Former WWE NXT Star Shane Thorne Set To Make Impact Debut Following No Surrender

If there was a theme for Impact's No Surrender event this Friday and subsequent No Surrender Fall Out tapings during the weekend, it would be notable wrestlers making their Impact debuts. KENTA is the most notable, as he'll compete in tag team, trios, and singles action. Another noteworthy wrestler who will be appearing is Shane Haste, best known to WWE fans as Shane Thorne and Slapjack.

Impact revealed Haste's participation, as well as a big singles match for KENTA, in a tweet early Wednesday morning that read: "BREAKING: In an update to this Saturday's #NoSurrenderFallout Night 1 at Sam's Town in Las Vegas, Josh Alexander will face KENTA in a HUGE first time ever match while Mike Bailey will now face the debuting Shane Haste!".

As Thorne, Haste began working with WWE in 2016, spending his first several years teaming with longtime tag team partner Mikey Nichols, who took on the name Nick Miller. After Nichols was released in 2018, Haste embarked on a singles career and eventually achieved notoriety as Slapjack, a member of the ill-fated Retribution stable. After the group disbanded, Haste was moved to "SmackDown," but he never appeared on TV again and was released in November 2021.

Although he initially declared he was retiring, Haste returned to the ring in March 2022, debuting for New Japan Pro-Wrestling as a member of the reformed TMDK stable alongside Bad Dude Tito and current WWE star Bronson Reed, with Nichols later joining the group as well. After Reed returned to WWE, the stable recruited current NJPW TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. to its ranks at Wrestle Kingdom 17.