Retribution's Slapjack Gets In On WWE's White Rabbit Craze

One pill makes you larger, one pill makes you small, and the ones that WWE give you may make you the White Rabbit, the hottest thing going in the promotion right now, despite nobody having a clue who this White Rabbit is. The clues, largely boiling down to "wait till the next show," have been coming fast and furious, and everyone is wondering just who this Jefferson Airplane-loving individual is. And as is always the case when big things go down, various wrestlers are trying to get in on the fun, including former WWE star Shane Haste.

The Australian wrestler, who achieved dubious infamy in WWE as Slapjack, a member of the failed Retribution stable, decided to have some fun with the White Rabbit craze by taking to Twitter to post a photo of himself in his Slapjack attire, with some bunny ears added. Haste also included bunny, shrugging, and question mark emojis for good measure.

Haste will have to put in a lot of work in to catch Bray Wyatt, the former WWE star who was released in August of last year, atop the White Rabbit speculation power rankings. While no one has been able to confirm whether or not Wyatt is the White Rabbit, the Fiendish eater of worlds has been a popular pick, both from fans and even those within WWE, many of whom remain in the dark regarding the identity of the character. The recently returned Karrion Kross (who portrayed a character known as The White Rabbit in Lucha Underground) has also teased his involvement with the White Rabbit story, and even Ken Shamrock is having a good time with the White Rabbit speculation.