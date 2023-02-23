Nikkita Lyons Reflects On One-Year Anniversary Of WWE NXT Debut

Nikkita Lyons made her debut in "WWE NXT" on the February 22, 2022 edition of the show, defeating Kiana James (then performing under the moniker of Kayla Inlay). Since then, she has had a meteoric rise to stardom between forming a notable tag team with Zoey Stark year to facing big names such as Natalya and Cora Jade. A year later, Lyons has taken to her Twitter page to share a video of some of the highlights and reflect on her journey thus far.

"My NXT debut was one year ago today! I'm infinitely grateful for my journey so far," Lyons wrote. "I know I have a lonnggg way to go, but s*** I'm 23 years old still discovering my true self and I get to do that with all of you. The love you all show means the WORLD. #LyonPride."

Lyons has been sidelined with a torn ACL and MCL since the end of January and has since undergone successful surgery. She noted on Tuesday's edition of "NXT" that fans can expect to see her back in action 11 to 12 months from now while speaking with McKenzie Mitchell about her recent parking lot attack on the January 24 episode of "NXT". Lyons was attacked by a mystery assailant in the parking lot outside the Performance Center and was found clutching her knee by Dani Palmer and Indi Hartwell.

"The Lioness" was last seen in the ring on the January 20 edition of "NXT Level Up," where she managed to overcome Jakara Jackson.