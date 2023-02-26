Mark Sterling Clarifies His Scissoring Legal Status, Says Him Doing It Is 'Against The Law'

To scissor, or not to scissor; that is the question. And fortunately, it's a question most people can answer, at least those who are not banned from the art of scissoring, an art popularized over the past year by former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed. But there is evidently one man in the world that is not allowed to scissor daddy ass, or anyone else — AEW's Mark Sterling.

During a "K&S Wrestle Fest" virtual signing with Impact Wrestling's Heath, Sterling was asked by a fan if he would scissor for them, to which Sterling revealed why he doesn't scissor anymore. When Heath then tried to persuade Sterling to show him how to scissor, the wrestling lawyer once again reiterated that no scissoring could take place with him involved.

"I couldn't show you, pal," Sterling said. "I'm now allowed. It's against the law."

Many will recall that Sterling famously tried to prevent The Acclaimed from scissoring, going as far as to trademark the phrase "Scissor Me" back in October. Unfortunately for Sterling, he suffered a double whammy soon after when he lost the trademark back to The Acclaimed, while his clients, Josh Woods and Tony Nese, were defeated by the then AEW Tag Champs in a late October episode of "AEW Rampage." While not confirmed, it appears the loss also led it to be illegal for Sterling to scissor.

Sterling's clients, Nese and Ari Daivari, competed in a battle royal on this week's "AEW Dynamite," which was won by Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Jarrett and Lethal will now face The Acclaimed, a mystery team, and current AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunns at AEW Revolution.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K&S Wrestle Fest" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription