Backstage News On How Roman Reigns Is Viewed Internally By WWE

There's been a whole lot of discussion about last week's Elimination Chamber main event between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, which saw Reigns successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship yet again. But whether one agrees that WWE made the right call to continue towards Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, or believes Zayn should've had his big moment, one thing is clear: Reigns is still the man.

And going forward, WWE intends for him to still be the man. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns is still seen internally as the top star of the company, with no plans for that to change any time soon. However, this doesn't mean Reigns will continue to hold his title indefinitely, and it was noted that Rhodes' current storyline, where he has vowed to win the championship in honor of his late father Dusty, calls for him to become champion sooner than later. Furthermore, the main reason for Reigns to remain undefeated, a potential WrestleMania match with The Rock, is no longer seen as necessary, as it's unclear when, or if, a match between them will ever take place.

One way or another, Reigns' time atop WWE doesn't appear to be ending, while Rhodes remains arguably the biggest threat to end Reigns' 900+ day reign that began in September 2020. As the Observer also noted, Reigns and Rhodes are expected to headline WrestleMania 39, with their match scheduled for the second night of the two day "Showcase of the Immortals."