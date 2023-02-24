ROH Releases Jay Briscoe Art Print With All Profits Going To Pugh Family

Last month, Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) tragically passed away at the age of 38. And now, there is another way in which fans can continue to help his family. PWInsider reports that ROH has released a limited set of 500 Jay Briscoe prints that can be purchased here, with all proceeds going to the Pugh family. They measure 24" x 36" and cost $24.99. If prints aren't you're thing then other options remain, including a donation page for the family as well as a memorial t-shirt — again, with all proceeds benefitting the Pugh family.

Briscoe was a professional wrestler for over 20 years, debuting all the way back in May 2000 for East Coast Wrestling Association in Delaware. But ROH, where he spent most of his career, became his home. Alongside his brother Mark, Jay captured the ROH World Tag Team Championship on 13 occasions. The Briscoes' final triumph came at the expense of FTR in a vicious dog collar match at Final Battle last December.

The Briscoes were voted Ring of Honor's Tag Team of the 2010s and won tag team gold in companies around the world, But Jay was able to accomplish something that his brother never could. On two separate occasions, he became ROH World Champion. Mark appeared on the January 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite" to not only honor his late brother but also square off against longtime rival Jay Lethal. A few weeks later, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed Mark Briscoe had signed with the company.